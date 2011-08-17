(Refiles alert to correct stock code for Apple)

TOKYO Aug 17 Apple Inc may invest $1 billion in Sharp Corp's Kameyama factory to secure the supply of screens for iPhones and iPads, MF Global FXA Securities wrote in a sales note on Wednesday, sending shares in the Japanese consumer electronics maker up more than 2 percent.

Sharp could not be immediately be reached as it was closed for summer holidays. A likely investment amount of around 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) has been reported in local media since late last year.

"We think it is highly possible that Apple will make an investment in Sharp's Kameyama plant to the tune of around $1 billion in order to secure stable supply of screens for iPhones and iPads," analyst David Rubenstein said in the note.

"This would have a material impact on Sharp's profitability." ($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen)