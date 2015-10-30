TOKYO Oct 30 The head of Japan's Sharp Corp said it was in talks with several companies on possible deals for its loss-making liquid crystal display (LCD) business, which posted a loss of 12.7 billion yen ($105 million) in the July-September quarter.

"I cannot provide any names, but we are currently in negotiations with multiple companies," Sharp CEO Kozo Takahashi told a news conference, adding that he could not say when any deal would be finalised.

Sharp's main banks, growing frustrated with little improvement after two major bailouts in three years, want it to find a buyer for all or part of its ailing LCD business within months, sources familiar with the matter said. ($1 = 120.7300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Michael Perry)