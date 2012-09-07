BRIEF-Shopify reports Q4 net loss $0.10 per share
* Shopify announces fourth-quarter and full year 2016 financial results
OSAKA, Sept 7 Sharp Corp has a contingency plan if it fails to agree with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd for the Taiwanese company to become its biggest shareholder, Tetsuo Onishi, chief financial officer of the Japanese firm, said without giving details.
Sharp's business would not be greatly impacted if the deal fails to go through, Onishi said at a press briefing in Osaka on Friday.
Sharp's president, Takashi Okuda, and Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou had yet to reschedule a meeting to discuss the agreement after Gou cancelled a meeting in Japan last week.
"If the timing works we would like to set a meeting between the two in Japan or Taiwan," Onishi said.
* Shopify announces fourth-quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Medtronic's OsteoCool(TM) RF Ablation System receives expanded indication for palliative treatment of metastatic bone tumors
* Says raised its dividend for the second consecutive year in 2016