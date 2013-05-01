May 2 Mizuho Corporate Bank and Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ are considering a roughly 100 billion yen
($1 billion) credit facility to help electronics manufacturer
Sharp Corp meet an upcoming bond redemption, the Nikkei
said.
The banks are close to creating a credit line to ensure that
Sharp can meet redemption requests for roughly 200 billion yen
in convertible bonds maturing in September, the Japanese daily
said.
In addition, the lenders will give Sharp an extension on 360
billion yen in collateralized lending that matures in June. The
new lending facility will bring the total credit extended to
Sharp by the two banks to around 800 billion yen, the daily
said.
Sharp, which supplies Apple Inc with screens for
its iPhone and iPad, will post a bigger-than-forecast net loss
for the year ended March 31, in part because low output at its
factories forced it to write off excess capacity, two sources
with knowledge of the result told Reuters on Wednesday.
Mizuho had already announced its intention to send
high-ranking officials from group firms to Sharp to serve as
directors or take similar posts. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi has
decided to follow suit and will send former executives
well-versed in rehabilitation and investing, the Nikkei said.