BRIEF-Startek Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Startek inc qtrly revenue $77.1 million versus $82.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 1 Sharp Corp maintained its LCD TV sales forecast at 8 million televisions on Thursday even as the Japanese TV maker deals with a shrinking home market and increased industry competition.
But the consumer electronics maker cut its estimate for liquid crystal display panel sales in the year to next March to 880 billion yen ($11.01 billion) from an earlier projection for 900 billion yen.
* Startek inc qtrly revenue $77.1 million versus $82.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lantheus Holdings and GE Healthcare announce the signing of a term sheet for worldwide development and commercialization of flurpiridaz F 18
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: