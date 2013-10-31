TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Sharp Corp said
it came close to returning to profit in the first six months of
its fiscal year as a weak yen and revived demand for its goods
boosted the consumer electronics supplier's turnaround drive.
Sharp, a supplier of panels for Apple Inc 's iPhone,
said on Thursday its net loss for the April to September period
shrank to 4.33 billion yen ($44 million) from 387.6 billion a
year earlier.
Sharp has been scrambling to patch up its finances after
suffering a 545 billion yen net loss last year due to strong
competition from foreign rivals and pressure on its overseas
revenues from a strong yen.
Its $4.6 billion rescue by banks last year is contingent upon
Sharp posting both an operating and net profit for the full
year. On Thursday the company left its net profit forecast for
the fiscal year through March 2014 unchanged at 5 billion yen.