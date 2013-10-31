* Q2 net profit 13.6 bln yen, operating profit 30.8 bln yen
* Year-earlier net loss was 249.2 bln yen
* Company says on track for 5 bln yen 12-month net profit
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japan's Sharp Corp
reported its first quarterly net profit in two years, beating
estimates, as the weaker yen and revived demand for solar cells
and display panels boosted the consumer electronics maker's
turnaround drive.
Sharp, a supplier of panels for Apple Inc 's iPhone,
said on Thursday it made a net profit of 13.6 billion yen ($139
million) in its fiscal second quarter, its first since the three
months ended September 2011.
That easily beat an expected net loss of 9 billion yen,
according to Thomson Reuters' Starmine SmartEstimate, the
average of the most accurate analysts' estimates.
A year earlier, in the trough of a depression brought on by
strong competition from foreign rivals and pressure on its
overseas revenues from a strong yen, Sharp made a net loss of
249.2 billion yen. The yen's slide since last November has
turned Sharp's exports more profitable.
Sharp swung to an operating profit of 30.8 billion yen in
July-September from an operating loss of 160.9 billion yen a
year earlier.
Sharp has been scrambling to repair its balance sheet since
racking up a total net loss of 545 billion yen in the last
fiscal year.
A $4.6 billion rescue arranged by banks last year is
contingent upon Sharp posting both an operating and net profit
for the full year.
On Thursday, the company left its net profit forecast for
the fiscal year through March 2014 unchanged at 5 billion yen.
For the first six months of the year, Sharp's net loss
narrowed to 4.3 billion yen from 387.6 billion yen a year
earlier.