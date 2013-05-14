TOKYO May 14 Sharp Corp said it
expects to rebound to an operating profit in the year to March
31 as it battles to remain viable after averting failure last
year through a bailout by its banks.
In the current financial year, Sharp expects an operating
profit of 80 billion yen ($786 million), compared with a loss of
146.27 billion yen in the latest year to March 31. The forecast
compared with the average 52.9 billion yen profit estimate from
13 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sharp is due to release a three-year rehabilitation plan
later on Tuesday as it moves to secure its survival.
In October, the company was rescued by almost $4 billion of
emergency loans from lenders including Mizuho Financial Group
and Mitsubishi Financial Group. To obtain the
financial help, the firm had to mortgage its offices and
factories in Japan, including one that makes screens for Apple
Inc's iPad and latest iPhone.
It also had to agree to trim its workforce by 10,000 people
and seek buyers for overseas assets including TV assembly plants
in China, Malaysia Poland and Mexico.