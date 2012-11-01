TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Thursday it was booking restructuring costs of 84.4 billion yen ($1.1 billion) for the July-September second quarter, as well as writing down 61 billion yen of deferred tax assets in the same period.

The struggling TV maker slashed its net loss forecast for the full year to next March 31 to 450 billion yen from a previous forecast of 250 billion yen. ($1 = 79.9300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)