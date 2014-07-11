TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Friday that it would post a 14.3 billion yen ($141.18 million) extraordinary loss for the April-June quarter related to a restructuring of its European solar panel business.

The company said that it also expected special gains from asset sales and therefore did not plan to alter its earnings forecasts for the full financial year to March 2015. ($1 = 101.2900 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann)