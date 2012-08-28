(Corrects 20th paragraph to attribute possible job cuts to a
source, instead of company, and adds already announced job cuts)
By Tim Kelly
YAITA, Japan Aug 27 A small town north of Tokyo
that Sharp Corp picked as the hub of its TV production
during Japan's export boom four decades ago expects to bear the
brunt of a round of job cuts intended to save the company.
As Sharp races to complete an emergency turnaround plan that
includes the loss of 5,000 jobs, many people in Yaita, a fading
former lumber town nestled between rice fields and woods two
hours from the capital, are braced for the worst.
Yaita is an emblem of the decline of Japanese electronics
manufacturing and the uncertainty that surrounds Sharp as the
company negotiates a lifeline from Japanese banks and an
investment from its Taiwanese partner Hon Hai.
Since early August Tadashi Endo, the town's mayor, has been
working with an emergency team of officials to prepare its
36,000 residents for the closure of the plant, which employs
1,600 people.
The preparations began after an Aug. 6 visit from Masayuki
Mori, Sharp's boss at the factory that is Yaita's biggest
employer, who told Endo the maker of Aquos TVs had no choice but
to make its first redundancies in 60 years.
"I asked him how many and when," recalls Endo sitting in a
meeting room at his office, behind him a Sharp TV built just
down the road. "He wasn't able to tell me anything."
With losses mounting and cash reserves dwindling, Sharp may
have no choice but to shutter the money losing facility.
Sales of TVs have plummeted in the face of competition from
South Korea's Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics
. It is relying on its main banks, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group, to
help it pay as much as 360 billion yen ($4.58 billion) in short
term loans and a 200 billion yen convertible bond due in
September next year.
In addition to possibly selling its two overseas TV plants
to generate cash, the pioneer of LCD TVs is seeking capital from
partner Hon Hai Precision Industries in return for
making the Taiwanese firm its biggest shareholder.
Hon Hai, which agreed in March to buy a 10 percent stake for
67 billion yen, or 550 yen a share, is seeking better terms for
that deal after Sharp's shares fell below 200 yen due to worse
than expected losses.
The Taiwanese company's chairman, Terry Gou, visits Japan
this week, with a joint statement on the progress of talks by
the two companies slated for Friday.
TOUGH TIMES
Times are already tough in Yaita. Shuttered stores blight
shopping streets devoid of any major retail or restaurant chain
outlets. Few new buildings freshen up the worn 1970s
architecture of its town centre.
Closing the TV plant would accelerate that decay, says the
mayor, with everyone from taxi drivers and realtors to hoteliers
and bar and restaurant owners feeling the pinch.
Tax income, already dwindling because of Sharp's poor
performance, would shrink further, forcing local administrators
to go begging to central government for subsidies.
Endo, however, isn't going to try and stop Sharp from
walking away. Beyond Yaita, unions more focused on winning big
severance package than keeping jobs are also unlikely to stand
in Sharp's way.
Hammered by the same market-grabbing tactics it once used so
successfully and a persistently strong yen that drags on its
competitiveness, Yaita's mayor says he feels pity rather than
anger towards Sharp, which in the year to March 31 posted a
record net loss of 376 billion yen ($4.78 billion).
HOLLOWING OUT
Century-old Sharp is not the only company suffering in
Japan's once unstoppable industrial heartland. In an echo of the
earlier experience of manufacturing towns in U.S. "rust belt"
states like Michigan or Ohio, ballooning losses and stretched
finances at component fabricators and consumer electronics
makers, and the plant closures that follow, are becoming more
widespread, making once-rare large scale lay-offs common.
Around one in three televisions sold globally are made by a
Korean company. This business year, Japan's big three set
makers, Sharp plus Sony and Panasonic, expect to build 10
million fewer screens between them than in the previous year.
Panasonic shed 30,000 jobs worldwide in the business year
ended March 31, including 1,000 workers making plasma TVs at a
plant in Amagasaki, western Japan. Its new boss, Kazuhiro Tsuga,
has told his company to expect more.
More recently, a source told Reuters that struggling
Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics may slash its
workforce by as many as 12,000 people and sell its Tsuruoka
plant in Yamagata, northern Japan. The company has since
announced 5,000 layoffs.
The value of chips, televisions and liquid crystal displays
churned out by Japanese factories is shrinking. In 2011 it
totalled 13 trillion yen worth of goods, according to Japan
Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association.
That figure compares with 20 trillion yen in 2006 and 26
trillion yen in 2000.
SHRINKING WORKFORCE
Membership in the Japanese Electrical, Electronic and
Information union, the largest of the umbrella labour groups
representing workers at Sharp, Sony and other companies, has
fallen from a peak of 800,000 reached 15 years ago to 600,000,
according to Masashi Okamato a senior official at its
headquarters in Tokyo.
"Membership goes up and down in line with the value of the
yen," he said. "We recognise that companies have to make
choices, focus on some areas, they have to find a way to remain
as going concerns."
While the union is ready to bow to the inevitability of
lay-offs, Okamoto and his colleagues expect Sharp and other
firms to cough up generous severance packages in return. For
workers in their 40s, the union official says, that means up to
three years salary.
It makes downsizing in Japan expensive. Of the 5,000 workers
Sharp plans to let go, around 3,000 could be through voluntary
retirements, sources earlier told Reuters. In June the average
Japanese manufacturing worker earned $7,000, giving an annual
income of $84,000. Three times that wage level times 3,000
people comes to $756 million.
It's why most companies that cull their payrolls take aim at
people who are 55. Because they are only five years away from
getting their state pension it costs only a year's salary to
persuade them to exit, explained Okamoto.
SPREADING DESPAIR
Saving jobs, says Okamoto is a task for the government. A
500 billion yen state fund this fiscal year designed to help
companies build new factories has, he says, safeguarded some
30,000 jobs.
A state-led takeover and merger last year of the small LCD
operations of Sony, Toshiba and Hitachi 6501.T> into
Japan Display has also helped keep jobs from heading overseas.
But repeating the feat in TV seems less feasible. While
Japan Display is able to tap into a growing market for tablet
computers and smartphones, including the latest Apple
iPhone, TV is a sunset industry. Forging a national television
champion out of remaining assembly plants would be tough, said
an official from the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry, speaking on condition he was not identified.
Neither, says the union's Okamoto, are bureaucrats and
politicians addressing the root cause of Japan's hollowing out;
a strong yen hovering around 80 yen to the dollar and 100 yen to
the euro.
"Companies cut costs and cut costs but still don't make
money," he said.
Back in Yaita, the mood of surrender spreads beyond the
mayor's office, where previous factory managers, Sharp's
president, Takashi Okuda, and chairman, Mikio Katayama among
them, have sat in more prosperous times.
Close to the plant, at a small eatery selling Chinese-style
noodles and fried dumplings, the proprietor, Norio Innami, 62,
shrugs his shoulders.
"There isn't much we can do about it," says Innami, who
estimates that Sharp workers who come in at lunchtime account
for a 10th of his business. "It'll probably end up closed, and
Sharp will probably end up being owned by the Taiwanese."
($1 = 78.6500 Japanese yen)
(Additional Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Alex
Richardson)