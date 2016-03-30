TOKYO, March 30 Taiwan's Foxconn is planning to
overhaul Sharp Corp's management including replacing
its CEO after a multi-billion-dollar takeover of the Japanese
display maker expected to be announced on Wednesday, the Yomiuri
newspaper reported.
Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
, is scheduled to select a majority of Sharp board
candidates by April 15 but had been expected to leave much of
management in place for some time.
Foxconn was not immediately available for comment. A
spokesman for Sharp denied that such a decision had been made at
this point.
After a month of wrangling over the ailing Japanese
electronic maker's potential liabilities, the two firms have
scheduled board meetings on Wednesday to finalise a deal in
which Foxconn is expected to gain a two-thirds stake at a much
lower price than first planned.
Sources have said that the original offer price of 489
billion yen ($4.3 billion) is likely to be reduced by around 100
billion yen.
The Taiwan Stock Exchange has suspended trading in Foxconn
shares due to a major announcement. Shares in Sharp were up 6
percent on Wednesday morning.
The deal, the largest acquisition by a foreign company in
Japan's insular tech industry, would give Foxconn control of
Sharp's advanced screen technology and strengthen its pricing
power with major client Apple Inc.
($1 = 112.41 yen)
($1 = 112.6700 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)