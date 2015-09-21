BRIEF-• Moneygram and Ant Financial announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period
TOKYO, Sept 21 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co offered to buy Sharp Corp's struggling liquid panel display business and plans to seek funding from Apple Inc, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
The report did not specify how much Hon Hai was willing to pay for the loss-making operations, but said it was looking to funding from Apple, a key Sharp customer. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)
DUBAI, March 28 At least some of the proceeds from the sale of Souq.com to Amazon.com will be invested back in the business, the co-founder of the Middle East online retailer said on Tuesday.