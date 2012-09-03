Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
(Corrects to say shares put up as collateral rather than stake reduced; repeats due to technical issue)
TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's Sharp Corp said it has handed over a 9.2 percent stake in car navigation maker Pioneer Corp to its main banks as collateral for fresh loans, according to a regulatory filing.
Sharp, which has as much as 360 billion yen ($4.6 billion) of short-term commercial paper loans to pay, has given Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group 15 million Pioneer shares each to secure fresh financing. ($1 = 78.3000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.