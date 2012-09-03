Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
TOKYO, Sept 3 Shares of Sharp Corp shed 4.6 percent to 189 yen on Monday after credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut its debt rating to 'junk' after the market close on Friday and kept the TV maker on negative watch for a possible further downgrade. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Feb 27 Australian shares slipped on Monday with materials and financials dragging the index into the red, though a surge in QBE Insurance Ltd helped contained losses.
TOKYO, Feb 27 The dollar slipped to a more than two-week low against the yen on Monday, as investors awaited this week's speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for clues on tax reform.