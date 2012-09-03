TAIPEI, Sept 3 The chairman of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd doesn't want to be just a financial investor in ailing Sharp Corp and is seeking a management role, throwing down a challenge to the Japanese firm ahead of a possible visit by its top executives to Taiwan.

"If it was just a capital investment, why would I want it?" Chairman Terry Gou told Taiwan's United Evening News in an interview. "I'm not a venture capitalist."

Sharp's president may travel to Taiwan in a bid to conclude as soon as possible a deal that will make Hon Hai the biggest shareholder of the embattled Japanese TV maker, a source told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Ryan Woo)