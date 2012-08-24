By Tim Kelly and Reiji Murai
TOKYO Aug 24 Terry Gou, chairman of Hon Hai
Precision Industry, will travel to Japan next week and
visit Sharp's Sakai LCD TV panel plant in Osaka in
western Japan on Thursday, Taiwan's defacto embassy revealed on
Friday.
Gou, who recently bought a 46.5 percent stake in the Sakai
plant, is a member of a Taiwanese delegation of businessmen,
politicians and bureaucrats led by former vice president Vincent
Siew slated to arrive in Tokyo on Sunday for a series of meeting
with Japanese business leaders and government officials.
The group on Thursday will visit the Sakai plant as Gou's
guests, a Taiwanese diplomat said.
Gou's visit comes as Hon Hai seeks to revise the terms of a
March agreement for it to buy a 10 percent stake in Sharp for 67
billion yen ($854.81 million), which values the Japanese
company's shares at 550 yen. A slump in Sharp's stock on
widening losses has prompted Hon Hai to seek a better deal.
Sharp needs the capital injection from Hon Hai as it looks
for cash to repay as much as 350 billion yen in short-term debt
and a 200 billion yen convertible bond that matures in September
next year.
The Japanese company, which is also relying on the backing
of its main banks, Mizuho Financial Group and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is also mulling the sale
to Hon Hai of a TV assembly plant in China and another in Mexico
as part of a push to offload assets to generate cash.