* Sharp's banks readying 300 bln yen financing as early as
this month-sources
* Sharp says cutting workers wages in addition to lay offs
to save money
OSAKA, Japan, Sept 14 Sharp Corp said
talks to make Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd its
biggest shareholder are stalled, with no progress made in the
past week as the Taiwanese company seeks a management role in
return for its capital.
The companies had been expected to conclude an agreement for
Hon Hai to buy a 9.9 percent stake in Sharp during a visit to
Japan by Hon Hai's chairman, Terry Gou, in August. Gou left
early without seeing Sharp executives and the meeting has yet to
be rescheduled.
"There has been no development regarding capital from their
side," a Sharp executive said at a briefing on Friday in Osaka
on condition he was not identified.
Gou, who returned to Taiwan, said in Taipei he would only
buy a stake in Sharp if it agreed to give him a say in its
business strategy.
Sharp, which is scrambling to raise funds to pay its debts,
has indicated it wants to discuss further cooperation with Hon
Hai, including in its small liquid crystal display business,
after the two companies have agreed to the investment.
BANK HELP
Sharp's banks are assuming no agreement will be made soon.
Its main lenders Mizuho Financial Group Inc and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc are aiming to
arrange financing of as much as 300 billion yen ($3.87 billion)
by as early as Sept. 20, sources at the banks told Reuters last
week. Hon Hai's expected capital injection has not been factored
in.
To secure their backing, Sharp, which has as much as 360
billion yen of short-term commercial paper, has already
mortgaged nearly all of its domestic offices and factories,
including one which makes screens for Apple Inc's
latest iPhone.
On Tuesday, the maker of Aquos TVs said it will trim
salaries of its managers by a tenth for a year and seek an
across-the-board wage cut for other workers as the cash-strapped
TV maker looks for fresh ways to save money. Those cuts are in
addition to plans to slash 5,000 jobs, or about a tenth of its
global workforce.
Sharp's stock was 1 percent lower in afternoon trading in
Tokyo compared with a 2 percent gain in the benchmark Topix
index.