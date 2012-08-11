TOKYO Aug 11 Troubled Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp is considering selling its overseas plants that make liquid crystal display (LCD) modules to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, the Nikkei business daily reported without citing sources.

The plants Sharp is looking at selling are located in Mexico, Poland, China and Malaysia, the report said.

Sharp has been in talks with Hon Hai for a possible capital tie-up. But the talks are stalled after its share price has tumbled to around 190 yen, prompting Hon Hai to seek a re-set of the terms of the deal.

Hon Hai, the world's leading contract electronics manufacturer and a key supplier to Apple Inc, agreed in March to buy around a tenth of Sharp for $844 million, or 550 yen per share, as part of a tie-up in LDC. ($1 = 78.1900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Perry)