OSAKA, June 26 Sharp Corp has no plan
to sell more shares to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry
, the Japanese company's president, Takashi Okuda, said
at the annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday.
Okuda's comment comes after Hon Hai chairman and founder
Terry Gou told his company's annual meeting last week that Hon
Hai was in talks with Sharp about increasing its stake.
Hon Hai, part of the Foxconn Group, has already agreed to
purchase new shares in Sharp worth 66.9 billion yen ($840
million), giving it an 11 percent stake and allowing it to tap
the manufacturing expertise of Japan's leading LCD maker. Hon
Hai is also buying 46.48 percent of Sharp's Sakai LCD plant in
western Japan.
($1 = 79.6100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada, Writing by Tim Kelly, Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim)