BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 pct passive stake in Ophthotech- SEC Filing
* Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 percent passive stake in Ophthotech Corp, as of March 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 26 The deadline for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co to buy a stake in Sharp Corp lapsed Tuesday without any deal, ending an agreement forged last year that would have made the Taiwanese company the biggest shareholder in the Japanese television maker.
Talks for Hon Hai to buy as much as a 9.9 percent stake stalled after Sharp balked at its demand for a degree of management control. Hon Hai also sought to lower the $708 million price tag after Sharp's shares slumped in the wake of losses that prompted a bailout from its banks last year.
As talks with Hon Hai unravelled, Sharp concluded smaller investment deals with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc. It may also have to find other ways to raise money to repay a $2.1 billion convertible bond due in September.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, has raised 2.4 billion reais ($759 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results