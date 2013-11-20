BRIEF-Vipshop announces entry into facility agreement
* Vipshop Holdings - Term loan facility may only be used in connection with repurchase by co of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 on March 15, 2017
TOKYO Nov 20 Japan's Sharp Corp may get an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) deal to make copy machines under the Hewlett-Packard brand, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Supply of copiers to the U.S. company could begin as early as the second half of the current business year that ends in March 2014, he said, declining to be identified because a formal deal had yet to be signed.
Shares in Sharp were up 7.9 percent at 300 yen in late morning trade, while the benchmark Nikkei average was roughly flat.
* FDA grants fast track designation for Mesoblast's cell therapy in children with acute graft versus host disease
* Files for secondary offering of up to $75.0 million - sec filing