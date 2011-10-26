Oct 27 Sharp Corp is expected to log a group operating profit of less than 90 billion yen ($1.18 billion) for the year through March, falling short of its 97 billion yen projection, the Nikkei business daily said.

The new figure would still be higher than the 78.8 billion yen profit of fiscal 2010, the daily said.

Sales will probably miss the forecast of 3.05 trillion yen, the Nikkei said.

Thailand floods may hurt Sharp's appliance section, the daily said.

But strong demand for small and midsize LCD panels for use in Smartphones will likely lift Sharp's full-year group operating profit above the fiscal 2010 level, the Nikkei said.

April-September operating profit appears to have come mostly in line with the company's projection of 32 billion yen, down 26% from a year earlier, the said, the daily said. ($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)