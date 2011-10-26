Oct 27 Sharp Corp is expected to log a
group operating profit of less than 90 billion yen ($1.18
billion) for the year through March, falling short of its 97
billion yen projection, the Nikkei business daily said.
The new figure would still be higher than the 78.8 billion
yen profit of fiscal 2010, the daily said.
Sales will probably miss the forecast of 3.05 trillion yen,
the Nikkei said.
Thailand floods may hurt Sharp's appliance section, the
daily said.
But strong demand for small and midsize LCD panels for use
in Smartphones will likely lift Sharp's full-year group
operating profit above the fiscal 2010 level, the Nikkei said.
April-September operating profit appears to have come mostly
in line with the company's projection of 32 billion yen, down
26% from a year earlier, the said, the daily said.
($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)