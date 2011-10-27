TOKYO Oct 27 Sharp Corp reported a 44
percent rise in quarterly earnings, beating analysts'
expectations, but cut its full year forecast as shrivelling
domestic television sales offset growing demand for smartphones
and tablets.
July-September operating profit was 30.1 billion yen
compared with 20.9 billion yen in the same period the previous
year.
The electronics firm cut its operating profit forecast for
the full year to March 2012 to 85 billion yen from 97 billion
yen, compared with market expectations of a 71 billion yen
profit, based on the average estimate by 22 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That compares with a 78.9 billion yen operating profit for
the year to March 2011.
As part of a strategy aimed at tapping the booming tablet
market, Sharp said in June it would switch most production at
its Kameyama liquid-crystal display (LCD) panel plant in western
Japan to smaller panels used in popular devices such as Apple's
iPad.
Sharp's shares have fallen about 17 percent since April 1 in
a broader market down 10 percent.
