April 27 Sharp Corp and Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co intend to go public within five
years for their jointly owned LCD plant in Sakai, western Japan,
the Nikkei business daily said.
An initial public offering for Sharp Display Products Corp
was outlined in the contract for a capital and business
partnership between the Japanese and Taiwanese firms. The bourse
and other details are to be ironed out later, the business daily
said.
The two sides reached a basic agreement on a tie-up in
March. Hon Hai will take a nearly 10 percent stake in Sharp. The
Japanese firm will sell half of its roughly 93 percent stake in
Sharp Display Products to Hon Hai concerns for about 66 billion
yen ($817 million), the newspaper said.
Under the contract, Sharp and Hon Hai will have equal
representation on the board of Sharp Display Products. The
unit's name may be changed, the daily reported citing a senior
executive at Sharp.
($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen)
