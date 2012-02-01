TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's Sharp Corp
posted an 86 percent drop in nine-month operating profit on
Wednesday and cut its full-year profit forecast to zero,
struggling with intense competition in the TV business in a weak
global economy.
The manufacturer of Aquos LCD TVs reported an April-December
operating profit of 9.14 billion yen ($120 million) versus 66.51
billion yen in the previous nine-month period.
Sharp had been expected to post more resilient results than
Japanese consumer electronics giants Sony Corp and
Panasonic Corp, which report later this week, aided by
strength in large-screen TVs and a 10th-generation LCD panel
plant.
For the financial year to March, Sharp cut its operating
profit forecast to zero from 85 billion yen. That compared with
the 68.6 billion yen consensus forecast of 23 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It also forecast a 290 billion yen net loss for the full
year.
Sharp's shares have fallen 25 percent since the start of
last year, compared with a 14 percent drop in Tokyo's benchmark
Nikkei average.
($1 = 76.21)
