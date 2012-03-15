TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Thursday it would spend 10.7 billion yen ($128 million) on a new Indonesia plant to build refrigerators and washing machines from 2013.

Sharp, headed for a record net loss, is trying to wean itself off its reliance on liquid crystal displays and flat TVs, both slammed by price falls. ($1 = 83.7850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)