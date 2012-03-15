India launches record 104 satellites at one go
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Thursday it would spend 10.7 billion yen ($128 million) on a new Indonesia plant to build refrigerators and washing machines from 2013.
Sharp, headed for a record net loss, is trying to wean itself off its reliance on liquid crystal displays and flat TVs, both slammed by price falls. ($1 = 83.7850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore's retail sales in December rose from a year earlier, helped by a surge in sales of medical goods and toiletries, data showed on Wednesday.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry released a second batch of green energy vehicles slated to be eligible for subsidies this year, although the pace of approvals has slowed amid increased oversight on the sector.