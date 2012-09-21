TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's Sharp Corp is in talks to supply small and mid-sized liquid crystal display panels to U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Sharp, which is in the middle of making its revival plan to receive financial support from lenders, is also planning to sell its U.S. solar cell unit Recurrent Energy, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the matter has not been made public.