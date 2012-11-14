Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's Sharp Corp is in talks with chipmakers Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc about the two jointly investing around 30 billion yen ($378 million) in the struggling display maker, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Sharp, a supplier of displays to Apple Inc, may reach an agreement as early as the end of this month with Qualcomm, said one source, who asked not to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
