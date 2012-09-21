TOKYO, Sept 21 Shares of Sharp Corp jumped 7.4 percent to 217 yen on Friday morning after the Mainichi newspaper said the struggling TV maker is in talks with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp on a capital alliance.

The newspaper said without citing sources that the companies are in talks for Intel to invest more than 30 billion yen ($383 million) in Sharp, offering a possible lifeline to the troubled Japanese firm as discussions with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd stall.

Sharp spokeswoman Miyuki Nakayama denied the report, while an Intel spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 78.2450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)