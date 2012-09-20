German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's Sharp Corp is in talks with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp on a capital alliance, a newspaper said, offering a lifeline to the troubled TV maker as discussions with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd stall.
The companies are in talks for Intel to invest more than 30 billion yen ($383 million) in Sharp, possibly making it Sharp's top shareholder, Japan's Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday, without citing sources. They could reach a deal as early as next month, although Sharp will also continue its capital tie-up discussions with Hon Hai, the paper added.
Intel is attracted by Sharp's technology for small and midsize liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, the report said.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 11 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK, GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.