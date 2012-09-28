TOKYO, Sept 28 A Sharp Corp executive said the company is making "adequate volumes" of displays it is known to supply for Apple Inc's new iPhone5, indicating that a bottleneck in supplies of screens may have eased.

Analysts had blamed bottlenecks at suppliers for leaving Apple with too few iPhones to meet burgeoning demand at its launch this month.

One of three companies making the high-definition screens for the latest device from Apple, Sharp at the end of August was behind schedule, when it was supposed to be at full production at its Kameyama plant in central Japan, a source earlier told Reuters.

Apple also buys screens from Japan Display and Korea's LG Display.

Sharp, the source said, was struggling to improve low production yields, raising the question of whether Apple would be prepared to sweeten financial incentives to secure an acceleration of production.

The Sharp executive made the comment at a press briefing in Osaka, western Japan, speaking on condition he wasn't identified.