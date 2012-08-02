TOKYO Aug 2 Japan's Sharp Corp is
considering cutting 5,000 jobs globally, or just under 10
percent of its consolidated workforce, a source close to the
matter said on Thursday.
The job cuts will be sought through early retirement and
will also include reductions resulting from a plan to hive off
ownership of its underused Sakai LCD factory in western Japan to
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, the source said.
The maker of Aquos TVs posted a record net loss in the year
ended March 31 on a plunge in demand for its TVs that left it
saddled with a glut of LCD panels.
Demand for its TVs and solar panels remains weak, and a $198
million settlement in a U.S. LCD cartel case will further weigh
on its April-June earnings results due at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT).
