UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Aug 28 Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp said on Tuesday it would offer severance packages to as many as 2,000 workers in Japan as part of a plan to lay off one-tenth of its global work force in a bid to trim costs amid mounting losses.
The redundancy incentive will be available from Nov 1 for two weeks and is expected to cost 27 billion yen ($343.23 million), or around 13.5 million yen per person, the company said in a release. ($1 = 78.6650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources