TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's Sharp Corp
said on Wednesday it will cut output of large-size television
panels, and that it may use spare lines at its main Sakai plant
in west Japan to make more small- and mid-size panels.
The maker of panels used in flat TVs and Apple Inc
products also said it expects its LCD business to tumble to a
loss of 19 billion yen ($249 million), instead of a 33 billion
yen profit, in the year to March, amid weak demand for panels
used in televisions.
($1 = 76.2500 Japanese yen)
