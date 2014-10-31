TOKYO Oct 31 Sharp Corp expects sales of small to medium-sized LCDs to China to exceed 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) in the year to March, an executive said on Friday.

The company also said sales of those products to China for the first half of this business year totaled about 100 billion yen.

(1 US dollar = 111.0800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)