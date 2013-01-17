TOKYO Jan 17 Sharp Corp may sell its
Chinese TV assembly plant to Lenovo Group as the
cash-strapped Japanese TV maker looks to sell assets to bolster
its finances, sources said.
Sharp is in talks with Lenovo about selling the LCD TV
assembly plant in Nanking and also about tying up with the
Chinese company in its other subsidiaries there, two industry
sources familiar with the discussion told Reuters.
Sharp said in a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange that
it had not annunced any talks.
The talks were first reported in the Nikkei business daily
in Japan.