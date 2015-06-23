UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSAKA, Japan, June 23 Sharp Corp's CEO said he would not dismiss chances of an M&A deal after weak display sales forced the company to seek its second major bailout from banks and slash its capital by 99 percent.
Chief Executive Kozo Takahashi, asked at the company's annual general meeting about possible M&A deals, said: "I would not dismiss various alliances." (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources