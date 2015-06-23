OSAKA, Japan, June 23 Sharp Corp's CEO said he would not dismiss chances of an M&A deal after weak display sales forced the company to seek its second major bailout from banks and slash its capital by 99 percent.

Chief Executive Kozo Takahashi, asked at the company's annual general meeting about possible M&A deals, said: "I would not dismiss various alliances." (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)