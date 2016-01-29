UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Jan 29 A Japanese state-backed fund said on Friday that it had yet to make a formal decision on its plan to rescue electronics maker Sharp Corp.
Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) officials have been discussing a capital injection of more than 300 billion yen ($1.7 billion) into Sharp and up to 350 billion yen of financial assistance from the company's two main lenders, sources have told Reuters.
INCJ Executive Director Tetsuya Hamabe told reporters the fund had discussed Sharp at a Friday meeting, but said: "no formal decision has been made".
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.