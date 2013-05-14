TOKYO May 14 Sharp Corp said on
Tuesday it will promote Kozo Takahashi, executive vice president
in charge of products, to president.
Takahashi will replace Takashi Okuda, who will take up the
chairman's post after only a year on the job. Takahashi's
appointment will become effective following approval by
shareholders at a meeting on June 25.
A 33-year veteran at the Japanese television maker,
Takahashi became vice president last year after serving as the
head of Sharp's operations in North America.
Current chairman Mikio Katayama, under whose leadership
Japan's liquid crystal displays pioneer almost failed under a
burden of debt and shrinking sales, will step aside.