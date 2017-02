TOKYO, March 14 Sharp Corp, Japan's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays, said on Wednesday it would hold a briefing on a change in management at 4 pm (0700 GMT).

Sharp is headed for a record net loss in the year ending March on slumping LCD demand, which forced it to cut output at its main plant in Sakai, western Japan.

A spokesman declined to comment on whether the change would involve President Mikio Katayama. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)