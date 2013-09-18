(Corrects total amount to be raised in headline and paragraph
1)
TOKYO, Sept 18 Japan's Sharp Corp said
on Wednesday it will raise as much as 166.5 billion yen ($1.68
billion) through a public offering and third party placements as
the struggling TV maker aims to bolster its finances.
The company said it will raise 17.5 billion yen through
third party placements to partner firms Lixil Group,
Makita Corp and Denso Corp.
The Osaka-based company, which supplies display panels to
Apple Inc, received a $4.6 billion rescue from banks
last year and has since received investments from Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc.
($1 = 99.3450 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Miral Fahmy)