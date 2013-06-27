BRIEF-Boeing exec says 777x a little ahead of schedule
March 6 Boeing marketing vice president at Istat Americas conference in San Diego:
TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Thursday it will form a liquid crystal display panel business alliance with China Electronics Corporation to manufacture panels for televisions, notebook PCs and tablets.
Sharp, a struggling Japanese panel maker which was rescued by its banks last October, said it will hold an eight percent stake in the LCD joint venture while its Chinese partner will hold the remaining 92 percent stake.
The two companies will invest 17.5 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) into setting up the company, Sharp said.
March 6 Boeing marketing vice president at Istat Americas conference in San Diego:
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's oil regulator voted on Monday to begin the process of choosing a partner for national oil company Pemex to develop its Ayin-Batsil field, the second such joint venture as Mexico seeks to reverse a dozen years of declining crude output.
HOUSTON, March 6 Norwegian oil producer Statoil ASA expects its U.S. shale operations to be profitable within two years at crude prices of $50 per barrel, an improvement helped by simplifying operations, technological improvements and cost cuts.