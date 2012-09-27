TOKYO, Sept 27 Sharp Corp's creditor
Mizuho Corporate Bank agreed to a plan to extend the
cash-strapped display maker a total 210 billion yen ($2.7
billion) of fresh financing by a group of lenders, a source
briefed on the matter said on Thursday.
Another main lender of the Osaka-based electronics company,
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), is also expected to approve
the plan later in the day, sources said, clearing a major hurdle
for Sharp's survival efforts.
The new financing will add to 150 billion yen of loans
extended to Sharp in August. The company has to pay as much as
360 billion yen of short-term commercial paper over the coming
months.
Of the total 360 billion yen of loans, the two main lenders
are planning to invite other lenders to shoulder half of the
amount.
Earlier this week, Sharp submitted to the banks a business
plan that pledged it would return to profit in the year starting
April 1 by trimming workers, selling overseas TV assembly plants
and offering to shut its solar business in the United States and
Europe.
Mizuho Corporate Bank is a unit of Mizuho Financial Group
and BTMU is part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
.