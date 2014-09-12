TOKYO, Sept 12 Sharp Corp said it would
begin mass-producing a new type of next-generation displays with
Qualcomm unit Pixtronix from 2017, in the hopes that
innovation would pay off in the long term as the firm nurses its
finances back to health.
Qualcomm and Sharp said the new type of panel, called
MEMS-IGZO after their respective display technologies, uses less
energy and can withstand harsher temperatures than the liquid
crystal displays (LCD) used in most smartphones and tablets.
"LCD is really hitting its limits in a lot of things. We can
go brighter and this is the first generation of this
technology," said Greg Heinzinger, senior vice president of
Qualcomm's technology licensing division and president of
Pixtronix, at a briefing at Sharp's Tokyo office on Friday.
Sharp is hoping that innovative display technologies can
sustain its recovery from a massive 545.4 billion yen ($5.34
billion) net loss in the year to March 2013, with its dependence
on panels for operating profit approaching 50
percent.
The MEMS-IGZO panels, which use a high-speed shutter to
display images, boast brighter colours than LCD panels as they
do not require a colour filter, allowing more illumination from
the backlight.
Sharp said it will market the new technology to automakers,
and makers of industrial devices, smartphones and tablets, and
aims to start mass-production in 2017. It has built a test line
for the technology at its factory in Tottori prefecture on
Japan's northern coast.
Before then, Sharp hopes to release curved LCD panels with
its 'Free Form Display' technology, unveiled in June, which it
showcased on Friday with a car dashboard featuring three
illuminated circular dials.
Qualcomm entered a capital alliance with Sharp in December
2012, investing 10.8 billion yen in the company over the
following six months, making it Sharp's third-largest
shareholder at end-March.
(1 US dollar = 107.1800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ryan Woo)