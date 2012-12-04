Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
TOKYO Dec 4 Qualcomm Inc will invest $120 million in Sharp Corp, making the U.S. company one of the biggest shareholders in the struggling TV maker, and will partner it in developing new displays, the Japanese firm said Tuesday.
Qualcomm will make an initial investment of 4.93 billion yen ($59.91 million) by the end of the year, with the timing and amount of the remainder of the 9.9 billion yen ($120 million)investment yet to be decided, Sharp said in a release.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.