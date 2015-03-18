March 18 Sharp Corp is cutting more
than 10 percent of its Japanese workforce starting in April,
according to a Nikkei report.
The embattled electronics manufacturer will slash about
3,000 jobs through voluntary retirements and expects to book
about 30 billion yen ($250.00 million) in retirement-related
expenses for 2015, the business daily said.
Sharp's could also shed its North American television
business as part of its plans to restructure operations in
unprofitable businesses, the Nikkei said. (s.nikkei.com/1FBRPPX)
The company could also cut more than 2,000 jobs mostly in
the Americas, representing about 10 percent of its workforce
outside Japan, the Nikkei reported.
Sharp is also expected to lower the pay scale for its
domestic workers in 2015, to curb personnel costs. The company
plans to cut fixed costs by 50 billion yen ($416.67 million),
the newspaper said.
($1 = 120.0000 yen)
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)