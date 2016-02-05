UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TAIPEI Feb 5 Taiwan's Foxconn has offered to invest around 659 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in struggling Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Sharp has chosen Foxconn as its preferred bidder in takeover talks. One source said Sharp's board on Thursday had voted 13-0 to negotiate with Foxconn instead of a state-backed Japanese fund, the Innovation Network Corp of Japan. ($1 = 116.8500 yen) (Reporting by JR Wu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.