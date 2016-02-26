UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TAIPEI Feb 26 Shares in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd fell early Friday after it said it would delay signing a deal to takeover Japan's Sharp Corp .
Around 0107 GMT, shares in Hon Hai, which goes by the trade name of Foxconn, were down 1.02 percent, but sank as much as 1.9 percent in early trade.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.