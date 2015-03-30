(Adds executive comments, context on bailout talks)
SAKAI, Japan, March 30 Loss-making Japanese
electronics firm Sharp Corp said it plans to keep
making solar cell products at a high-tech factory in western
Japan, dismissing talk it may sell or exit the unprofitable
business as it seeks backing from lenders for plans to revive
the company.
"There is no truth to talk that we will quit, or sell, the
solar business," Kazushi Mukai, head of Sharp's energy
operations, said on Monday during a tour of the solar cell plant
in Sakai. Sharp expects a loss of 5 billion yen ($42 million) at
its solar business for the fiscal year ending March 31.
Mukai's comments come as Sharp, on track for its third
annual net loss in four years, seeks to negotiate its second
major bailout since 2012. Sources say its banks are seeking a
radical overhaul and an exit from loss-making businesses in
return for new funding.
A spokesman for the company said it will announce any
possible restructuring measures, as part of a long-term business
plan, in May.
Sharp's solar cell business, once a leader in the global
photovoltaic industry, has been squeezed by tough competition on
pricing from rivals in China. The division, along with Sharp's
also-ailing TV and liquid crystal display operations, have been
tipped by analysts as possible targets for cutbacks or a
sell-off.
On Monday Mukai said he planned to turn the unit profitable
in the new business year from April by improving the efficiency
of its supply chain. In the longer term, he said, the division
can grow stronger by expanding exports from Japan and stepping
up production of more advanced photovoltaic modules.
He denied the unit was fundamentally lacking in
competitiveness, saying the expected loss for the fiscal year
ending March 31 was mainly due to the yen's rapid decline. "The
business structure itself is not loss-making," he said.
Sharp recently announced it will sell its U.S.-based solar
energy development unit, Recurrent Energy, to Canadian Solar
. Since last year, Sharp has also shut its British solar
plant and pulled out of a solar power venture with Italy's Enel
SpA, effectively exiting solar plant production
overseas.
($1 = 119.6700 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher,
Clarence Fernandez and Kenneth Maxwell)